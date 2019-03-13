Skinner Returns; Edmondson Signed to SPC

March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Edmonton has recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield and assigned him to Wichita. Defenseman Ian Edmondson has been signed to a standard player contract.

Skinner, 20, returns to Wichita for the first time since mid-January. The Edmonton, Alberta native helped Bakersfield during their impressive 17-game winning streak. He has appeared in six games for the Condors this season, going 4-2-0-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. Skinner has played in 30 games for the Thunder this year, going 10-12-1-3 with a goals-against average of 3.20 and .906 save percentage.

Edmondson, 24, turns pro after playing four years at Canisius College. A native of Toronto, Ontario, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder appeared in 122 games for the Golden Griffins, collecting 34 points (4g, 30a). He was also named as team captain for his senior campaign as well as being named as an assistant in his junior year. During that same season, he was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team. Edmondson is a former teammate of current Thunder forward Ralph Cuddemi.

The Thunder continues on their five-game road trip on Friday night against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.