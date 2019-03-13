'Blades Sign Dickman to ATO; Wade Returns from AHL

March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Jay Dickman to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) contract, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters have assigned defenseman Justin Wade to the Everblades.

Dickman, 25, recently finished a four-year career at Bemidji State University, where he recorded 30 goals and 55 points in 132 career games. A native of Shoreview, Minnesota, Dickman posted six goals and 10 assists in 38 games this season as a senior with the Beavers. His 16 points were good for seventh on the team, while Dickman's 11 assists were tied for the fifth-most on the Beavers.

Prior to his NCAA Division I career, Dickman played more than two seasons of junior hockey, with a bulk of his time coming with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League. A 6-foot-6, 229-pound left winger, Dickman averaged more than a point per game in his NAHL career, totaling 119 points (51g-68a) in 114 career contests with the Bruins. He also suited up in 12 games for the USHL's Fargo Force in the 2011-12 season and posted five assists.

Wade, 24, has tabbed one point in eight games for the Monsters this season, his first season of professional hockey after playing four seasons for the University of Notre Dame. The Aurora, Illinois, native has logged ice time in 25 games for the Everblades and has potted three assists.

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound defenseman, Wade saw ice time in 117 career games with the Fighting Irish and tabbed 17 career points on two goals and 15 assists. As a senior in 2017-18, Wade helped Notre Dame capture the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in the program's first season in the conference.

The Everblades start their final road trip of the regular season on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. matchup in Orlando against the Solar Bears.

ECHL Stories from March 13, 2019

