Former NHLer Jared Ross Re-Signs with Atlanta

March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed forward Jared Ross to a standard professional contract.

Ross, 36, returns to the Gladiators, once again, after coming out of retirement to help the Gladiators who were riddled with injuries and call-ups early this season. Now committed to the team on a more constant basis, Ross has notched four points (1g, 3a) in five games with Atlanta this season. The native of Huntsville, AL played 13 NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers during his 11-year pro career. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward played one game for the Gwinnett Gladiators at the start of his rookie season in 2005-06 before being called up to the AHL and then going on to become one of 23 players to play for the Gladiators and then move on to play in the NHL. The undrafted forward out of the University of Alabama-Huntsville skated in 394 AHL games and posted 298 points (100g, 198a) for Chicago, Philadelphia (Phantoms) and Adirondack. Ross joined the team this morning and will be in the lineup tonight wearing his same #27 as earlier this season.

