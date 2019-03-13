Cyclones Add Defenseman Gosselin
March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have signed defenseman Kurt Gosselin to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
A native of Brighton, MI, Gosselin just completed a successful collegiate career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. While with the Chargers, Gosselin appeared in118 career games, accounting for 20 goals and 38 assist, along with 173 minutes in penalties across four seasons.
Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'1" rearguard spent three seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). In 122 career games, Gosselin accounted for 89 points (26g, 63a), and served as Assistant Captain during the 2015-15 season.
