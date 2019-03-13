Gosselin Wins It for 'Clones in First Pro Game

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (43-10-4-3) earned a come-from-behind, 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Myles Powell, Mike Marnell, and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Kurt Gosselin netted the goals for Cincinnati, who overcame a three-goal, third period deficit to pick up the win.

After the Komets took a 2-0 first period lead on a pair of goals from forward Mason Baptista , Cincinnati cut their deficit in half 11:57 into the second, when a shot from the point was knocked down by a Komet defender in the slot, and Schultz picked it up and fired a shot in to trim the Ft. Wayne lead to 2-1.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as with under two minutes to play, forward Phelix Martineau scored on the power play to restore the two-goal Komet lead, 3-1, after 40 minutes.

Ft. Wayne only needed 3:03 of the third to extend their lead to 4-1 when forward Sean Flanagan netted his first goal of the season, on a deflection off a Cyclones defender out front.

The Cyclones began to battle back, and received a 5-on-3, extra attacker power play marker at the 11:08 mark when forward Alex Wideman sent a pass to Powell on the left side, and he rifled in a shot from the circle to pull Cincinnati to within a pair, 4-2.

Just 20 seconds later, the Cyclones added another when Marnell took the puck at the blue line off the wall, split the defense in the high slot, skated in on goal, and flipped a backhander in past Ft. Wayne goaltender Zach Fucale to cut the Cincinnati deficit to 4-3.

The comeback was completed with less than five minutes remaining when defenseman Tobie Bisson threw a shot on goal that was kicked out by Fucale, however Vail was streaking towards the net and tapped the puck in to pull Cincinnati even, 4-4.

The Cyclones continued to battle, and with 18 seconds remaining received the game-winner when defenseman Andrew DeBrincat threw the puck off the end boards where Gosselin was waiting at the bottom of the left circle, and he hammered a shot in past Fucale for his first pro goal to send Cincinnati to a 5-4, come-from-behind win.

Cincinnati outshot Ft. Wayne, 35-20 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 16 in the win. The Cyclones continue their five-game homestand on Friday night against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

