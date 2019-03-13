Adirondack Adds Forward Hans Gorowsky; Riley Returns
March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Hans Gorowsky on an amateur try-out contract. In addition, forward Conor Riley has returned to the Thunder after he was released from his PTO by the AHL's Providence Bruins.
Gorowsky, 24, completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He recorded his best year for the Chargers this season after he collected a career-high 19 points (12g-7a) from 38 games played, leading the squad in goals scored and total points.
Prior to playing collegiately, Gorowsky skated a pair of seasons with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Alaska. The Lino Lakes, MN native appeared in 114 regular-season NAHL games, while racking up 88 points (32g-56a), 67 PIM and a +27 rating.
Riley, 26, re-joins the Thunder roster after his second AHL stint of the season. The Massena, NY native appeared in three games for Providence but did not record a point. The third-year pro has now skated in five career AHL games.
The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend. Adirondack hosts Newfoundland for games on Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing the weekend as Reading comes into town for a St. Patrick's Day afternoon contest. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.
