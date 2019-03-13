ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Wichita's Beaudry fined, suspended

Wichita's Jeremy Beaudry has been suspended for the remainder of the Season and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #779, Wichita at Idaho, on March 6.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Gogol suspended

Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #818, Tulsa at Allen, on March 13.

Gogol is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Gogol will miss Allen's game vs. Wichita on March 17.

