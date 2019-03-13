ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Oskari Halme, D
Idaho:
Geoff Crisfield, D
Tanner Froese, F
Norfolk:
Brandon Parrone, D
Wichita:
Jeremy Beaudry, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Clay Anderson, D from Kansas City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Hans Gorowsky, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Conor Riley, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Sean Federow, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Derek Nesbitt, F activated from reserve
Delete Joshua Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Brampton:
Add Miles Gendron, D signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Hope, F activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Norfolk:
Delete Stathis Soumelidis, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Orlando:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jimmy Mazza, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ian Edmondson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Stuart Skinner, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
