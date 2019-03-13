ECHL Transactions - March 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Oskari Halme, D

Idaho:

Geoff Crisfield, D

Tanner Froese, F

Norfolk:

Brandon Parrone, D

Wichita:

Jeremy Beaudry, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Clay Anderson, D from Kansas City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Hans Gorowsky, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Conor Riley, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Sean Federow, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Derek Nesbitt, F activated from reserve

Delete Joshua Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Brampton:

Add Miles Gendron, D signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Hope, F activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Norfolk:

Delete Stathis Soumelidis, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Orlando:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jimmy Mazza, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ian Edmondson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Stuart Skinner, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

