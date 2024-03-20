Bridgeport Islanders Sign Jefferies, Kopperud to Amateur Tryout Agreements

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forwards Alex Jefferies and Matt Kopperud to amateur tryout agreements (ATOs).

Jefferies, the Islanders' fourth-round selection (121st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, completed his fourth and final season at Merrimack College earlier this month. He recorded 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games and was nominated for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the top amateur player in the United States.

Jefferies finished his college career with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 105 games for the Warriors, including a career-high 14 goals and 41 points as a junior in 2022-23. The 22-year-old native of Framingham, Mass. was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team that season and was a Hockey East All-Rookie selection in 2020-21.

Kopperud, 24, completed a four-year career at Arizona State University earlier this month, where he led the Sun Devils with a career-high 23 goals, tying the program's single-season record. He added 13 assists for 36 points in 38 games while serving as an alternate captain.

The Denver native totaled 107 points (64 goals, 43 assists) in 118 career games with Arizona State. He finished as the No. 4 power-play goal scorer in the NCAA record books (42). Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Kopperud played one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 46 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

