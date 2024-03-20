Game Day: CGY vs BAK

The Wranglers face the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary (31-22-4-2) and Bakersfield (32-22-2-2) are tied for fifth in the Pacific Division standings with 68 points.

Puck drop: 7:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 22, 2024 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

Mar. 24, 2024 6:00pm @ San Diego Pechanga Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers are currently in a three-team tie for fifth in the Pacific Division with 68 points so, with a win tonight, can potentially move ahead of the Condors (and Canucks).

Calgary has the edge in the season series against the Condors winning three of five meetings this season, including a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Jordan Oesterle has three points (3a) in three games against the Condors this season.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Mitch McLain

Keep your eye on Mitch McLain tonight.

McLain notched his 100th career AHL point in Tuesday's contest against the Condors, scoring the game winning goal.

In three games against Bakersfield this season, McLain has netted two goals and added an assist.

ONE TIMERS:

(F) Sam Morton recorded his first AHL point in his first professional game with the Wranglers on Tuesday night.

(F) Jakob Pelletier suited up for the Wranglers on Tuesday night.

(F) Mark Duarte was assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Tuesday.

(D) Colton Poolman played game No.200 on Mar.16.

