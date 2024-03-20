Penguins Sign Scooter Brickey

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Scooter Brickey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season. Brickey will join the Penguins immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

Brickey just completed a five-year collegiate career split between Western Michigan University and Ohio State University. This past season, the right-hand shot blueliner served as the Buckeyes' co-captain and led the entire team with 13 goals.

Brickey's 13 goals were also good for second-most among the nation's defensemen, and he tied for second on Ohio State in points (26). His season earned him a selection to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

In 136 career NCAA games, Brickley amassed 50 points (19G-31).

A native of Burtchville, Michigan, Brickey played junior hockey in the Unites States Hockey League for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Des Moines Buccaneers. In 2016-17, he led the league with a plus-30 rating.

The Penguins' next game is the start of a three-in-three weekend, as they visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, Mar. 22. Opening faceoff for the Penguins and Crunch from Upstate Medical University Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is also its annual Star Wars Night, as they take things into hyperspace against the Utica Comets. Star Wars Night is Saturday, Mar. 23 with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.