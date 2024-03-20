Penguins Sign Scooter Brickey
March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Scooter Brickey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season. Brickey will join the Penguins immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.
Brickey just completed a five-year collegiate career split between Western Michigan University and Ohio State University. This past season, the right-hand shot blueliner served as the Buckeyes' co-captain and led the entire team with 13 goals.
Brickey's 13 goals were also good for second-most among the nation's defensemen, and he tied for second on Ohio State in points (26). His season earned him a selection to the All-Big Ten Second Team.
In 136 career NCAA games, Brickley amassed 50 points (19G-31).
A native of Burtchville, Michigan, Brickey played junior hockey in the Unites States Hockey League for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Des Moines Buccaneers. In 2016-17, he led the league with a plus-30 rating.
The Penguins' next game is the start of a three-in-three weekend, as they visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, Mar. 22. Opening faceoff for the Penguins and Crunch from Upstate Medical University Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is also its annual Star Wars Night, as they take things into hyperspace against the Utica Comets. Star Wars Night is Saturday, Mar. 23 with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
