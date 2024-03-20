'Definitely an Honour'

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Sam Morton has been named as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

Receiving a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award - which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Men's Hockey - was a pleasant surprise for the Lafayette, Col., product.

"It's definitely an honour," said Morton. "I owe a thank you to my teammates because they are a big reason my name is on that list."

Morton played 144 games split between Minnesota State and Union College throughout his collegiate career, recording 47 goals and 89 points in that span.

He was named CCHA Player of the Year after he scored a conference-leading 24 goals with Minnesota State, adding 10 assists for 34 points in 37 games this season.

The 24-year-old also ranked first in shots (149), faceoff wins (754) and power play goals (nine) and captained the Mavericks to the semifinals of the Mason Cup.

Morton signed his first NHL contract with the Flames on Jan.18 which will begin in 2024-25, and he is currently playing on an ATO with the Wranglers and recorded his first professional point (1a) in his first game against the Bakersfield Condors on Mar.19.

The top-3 finalists for the award will be announced on April 4, and the winner will be revealed on April 12.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.