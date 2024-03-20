'Definitely an Honour'
March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Sam Morton has been named as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, it was announced on Wednesday.
Receiving a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award - which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Men's Hockey - was a pleasant surprise for the Lafayette, Col., product.
"It's definitely an honour," said Morton. "I owe a thank you to my teammates because they are a big reason my name is on that list."
Morton played 144 games split between Minnesota State and Union College throughout his collegiate career, recording 47 goals and 89 points in that span.
He was named CCHA Player of the Year after he scored a conference-leading 24 goals with Minnesota State, adding 10 assists for 34 points in 37 games this season.
The 24-year-old also ranked first in shots (149), faceoff wins (754) and power play goals (nine) and captained the Mavericks to the semifinals of the Mason Cup.
Morton signed his first NHL contract with the Flames on Jan.18 which will begin in 2024-25, and he is currently playing on an ATO with the Wranglers and recorded his first professional point (1a) in his first game against the Bakersfield Condors on Mar.19.
The top-3 finalists for the award will be announced on April 4, and the winner will be revealed on April 12.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024
- Barracuda Sign Akim Aliu to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Game Day: CGY vs BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- 'Definitely an Honour' - Calgary Wranglers
- Acrisure Arena Enhances Guest Experience with Encouraging Pre-Purchasing Parking - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Matinee Doesn't Go Gulls' Way - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Scooter Brickey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Allan and Rolston Day-To-Day - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Nate Knoepke to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray; Texas Recalls Bryan Thomson from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Public Transportation Update for Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and Toronto Marlies Game this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Rochester to Battle Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #60: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Jefferies, Kopperud to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Welcome Rival Wolves to BMO for Midweek Rumble - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Defeat Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Ads Can't Fly Past Eagles - Milwaukee Admirals
- Miner, Olofsson Drive Colorado To 4-1 Win Over Admirals - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day: CGY vs BAK
- 'Definitely an Honour'
- Wranglers Defeat Condors
- Jakob Pelletier Assigned to Wranglers
- Battle in Alberta vs Bakersfield