Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Nate Knoepke to PTO

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Nate Knoepke to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Knoepke will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #23 with the club.

A native of Burnsville, MN, Knoepke has skated in 56 games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a). His five goals, eleven assists, and 16 points are all career-highs in the ECHL.

Knoepke has appeared in 114 career ECHL games, all with the Mavericks, scoring 26 points (8 g, 18 a) while registering a +14 +/- rating. He has also skated in four career AHL games with the Rochester Americans, all during the 2021-22 season.

Before turning pro, Knoepke played four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and one season at the University of Minnesota. In 134 career games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Knoepke recorded 28 points (7 g, 21 a). He appeared in two games with the University of Minnesota during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Pack continue their four-game road trip tonight in Rochester when they visit the Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.