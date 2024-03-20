Allan and Rolston Day-To-Day

Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Nolan Allan is day-to-day with a right hand injury.

Forward Ryder Rolston is day-to-day with a right knee injury.

The IceHogs tonight against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

