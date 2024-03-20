Game #60: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign

Game #60: Tucson Roadrunners (35-19-3-2) vs. Ontario Reign (31-21-3-4)

Time: Wednesday, March 20, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Referees: #86 Tatu Cunto , #92 John Lindner

Linespersons: #37 Brett Martin, #32 Patrick Stuber

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Ontario Reign for the final game of the season series and looking for the season series win. Five of the seven total games between these two teams have ended in one-goal fashion; including all three games at the Toyota Arena between the Roadrunners and Reign this season. The Roadrunners look to match their season high five-game winning streak on Wednesday just one point above the Colorado for second place in the Pacific Division while the Ontario Reign have lost three in a row; looking to stay at fourth place just one point from potentially falling to seventh.

Three things:

Rookie sensation Josh Doan scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Texas Stars, marking his team-leading ninth multiple-point game of the season that is tied with Jan Jenik and Aku Raty. Though tied with the two other forwards, Doan has the most points in his multiple-point games with 26 (12 goals, 14 assists) including three games with multiple goals; which is tied with Jenik for the team lead. With 13 games remaining, Doan needs seven more goals to match Michael Carcone's franchise season high goal total of 31.

Josh Doan, Milos Kelemen and Aku Raty all have point streaks of three or more games heading into Wednesday's match in Ontario. Doan has a four-game point streak with six points (2 goals, four assists) while Aku Raty also has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in his three-game points streak. Kelemen has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in his three-game point streak and has already matched his own season high scoring month with eight points in the first nine games. Overall, Raty leads the team scoring in March with 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) in nine games; which is already just one away from his scoring high in the month of January where he had 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 10 games.

Defenseman Cam Crotty is offensively having his best season to date already at 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 43 games despite missing 13 games with an injury in January and early February. In the last five games, Crotty has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) including his second multiple-point game of the season in Sunday's 6-3 victory.

What's the word?

"Just stick to our game and trust each other; it's been a big thing in our foundation with trusting everyone and that's what you have to do on the road and in Ontario, a team that is looking to make the playoffs and be a big team."

Tucson forward Josh Doan on taking the win streak to Ontario who has lost three in a row.

Number to Know:

1 - Entering Wednesday, just one point separates not only the Roadrunners from second to third place in the division over the Eagles at 75; but from fourth to seventh as well with Ontario at 69 points while the Condors, Canucks and Wranglers are all tied for 68 points.

Latest Transactions:

On Monday, March 18, forward Nathan Smith was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes, marking the 15th Roadrunner to be called up this season.

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from Toyota Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

