Acrisure Arena Enhances Guest Experience with Encouraging Pre-Purchasing Parking
March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs has announced a new parking initiative aimed at streamlining the guest experience. Starting today, guests attending events at Acrisure Arena will be encouraged to pre-purchase their on-site parking online before arriving at the venue.
Fans save 20% off day-of event pricing when purchasing before 11:59pm the evening before their event day. They can also purchase their parking on-site with a major credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay - no cash accepted - upon entry to the parking lot.
This new process ensures that guests have a guaranteed parking spot upon arrival. The high attendance of a majority of Acrisure Arena events is causing guests to circle or be pushed to overflow lots, delaying their entry into the arena. To create an improved guest experience, purchasing in advance will allow Acrisure Arena better direct traffic flow and expedite fans parking and entering the arena more quickly. Guests will simply need to show confirmation of their pre-purchased parking, either printed or on their mobile device, to the parking attendants upon arrival.
"We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our guests," said John Page, senior vice president, of Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Ensuring all guests have pre-purchased their parking not only provides convenience but also helps us better manage the flow of traffic, making it easier for everyone to enjoy their time at the arena."
To pre-purchase parking for an upcoming event at Acrisure Arena, guests can visit AcrisureArena.com/parking/ or ParkWhiz, the official parking vendor of Acrisure Arena and follow the instructions provided.
For more information about Acrisure Arena and upcoming events, please visit www.acrisurearena.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
