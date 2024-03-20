Miner, Olofsson Drive Colorado To 4-1 Win Over Admirals

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped 40 of the 41 shots he faced, while forward Fredrik Olofsson notched two goals and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Tuesday. Colorado was held to a season-low 20 shots in the contest, but also found goals from forward Riley Tufte and defenseman Sam Malinski to bolster the effort. The Eagles dominated the specialty teams battle, finishing 1-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would jump out to an early 1-0 lead when Olofsson darted through the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister just 6:12 into the contest.

The game's first power play would allow Eagles forward Riley Tufte to shovel home a rebound in the crease, stretching Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 2:26 remaining in the first period.

Still on top 2-0 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, Malinski would beat Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick with a slapshot from the point, expanding the Eagles lead to 3-0 at the 8:00 mark of the second period.

As time ticked down, Milwaukee forward Phil Tomasino would be sprung on a breakaway that would allow him to bury a shot from the slot, trimming the deficit to 3-1 with just 29 second remaining in the second stanza. Colorado would be outshot 17-7 in the period but carried its 3-1 advantage into the second intermission.

The third period would see the Admirals pile on the pressure, outshooting the Eagles 10-4 in the final frame. Included in that span was 1:33 of a 5-on-3 power play, which Colorado's penalty kill would stymie.

After shutting down the two-man advantage, the Eagles would cap off a 3-on-2 rush when Olofsson fielded a cross-crease pass and smacked it home, giving Colorado a 4-1 lead with 9:32 remaining in the game.

Grosenick suffered the loss in net for Milwaukee, allowing four goals on 20 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, March 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

