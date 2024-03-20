Ads Can't Fly Past Eagles

Loveland, CO- Goalie Trent Miner stopped 40 shots to lead the Colorado Eagles to a 4-1 win over the Admirals Tuesday at Blue Arena.

The loss meant Milwaukee will have to wait at least another day to clinch a spot in the American Hockey League playoffs. Milwaukee is two points away from clinching.

Miner allowed just one goal at 19:31 of the second period to get on the board. It was the Admirals 30th shot on goal. After a turnover in Milwaukee's right circle, Cal O'Reilly sent a pass off the right-wing boards to a streaking Phil Tomasino. Tomasino, on the breakaway, snapped the puck into the net for his sixth tally of the season. O'Reilly and Jake Livingstone recorded the assists. That made the score 3-1.

Colorado enjoyed a 2-0 lead after the first period. Eagles center Fredrik Olofsson scored from the left circle at 6:12 of the first period. Riley Tufte scored a power play goal at 17:34 of the first frame to boost the Eagles lead.

Eagles defenseman Sam Malinski gave his team a 3-0 lead with a shot from the blue line that went through several bodies to get to the back of the net.

Olofsson scored his second of the game to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead at 10:28 of the third period. The goal came after the Admirals failed to score on a 5-on-3 man advantage.

The Admirals outshot the Eagles 41-20.

Milwaukee's four game road trip concludes Wed., Mar. 20 at Colorado. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 23 to host the Henderson Silver Knights.

