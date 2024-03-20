Public Transportation Update for Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC and Toronto Marlies Game this Weekend
March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
WHAT: From Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 24, Metrolinx will be making infrastructure upgrades that will impact transportation around BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum, furthermore, impacting fans attending this Saturday's Toronto FC match at 7:30 p.m. and Toronto Marlies game at 4 p.m. as well as traffic to Scotiabank Arena for the Toronto Maple Leafs game at 7 p.m.
During this time, there will be no GO Train service to and from Exhibition Station with replacement GO Buses made available at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville, Clarkson and Union Station Bus Terminal as well as additional streetcars and subways running. Note for fans driving that parking on Exhibition grounds is limited.
Fans are encouraged to allot longer than usual travel time when taking public transportation and carpooling.
Fans can stay up to date on transportation changes and plan their visit at BMOField.com.
