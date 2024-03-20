Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (32-22-4, 68pts) @ CALGARY (31-22-6, 68pts), 6 p.m.

The Condors look for the split in Calgary as playoff positioning tightens

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION: Most of the Star Wars player jerseys are available online through the DASH Mobile App. The auction runs through Sunday, March 24. Click here to bid on your favorite player jersey.

NEW CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW: New memberships for NEXT season are on sale now. Find out how you can get remaining 2023-24 games when you sign up today!

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Wranglers meet for the second straight night after the Wranglers took the opener.

LOOKING BACK

Adam Erne's fifth of the year tied the game at 1-1 in the second period last night, but a Mitch McLain power-play goal was the difference in a 2-1 win for the Wranglers.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 28-4-1 (.867) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch with eight of 10 games on the road and is 17-12-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO

Jack Campbell faced two penalty shots last night, turning aside one of the attempts. The Condors had just one penalty shot against (Logan Stankoven - Dec. 1) coming into action, which was denied by Olivier Rodrigue.

HAMMER TIME

Injured on February 3 in Texas, James Hamblin is expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight. The 24-year old has eight points (4g-4a) in 12 games this season with Bakersfield. He's notched 86 points (42g-44a) in 166 career AHL games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors begin action tonight a point out of fourth, with one game in hand on the occupiers, Ontario. The Reign host Tucson. Calgary and Abbotsford are both tied with the Condors, but Bakersfield has one and two games in hand on both respectively. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill had killed off 25 consecutive power plays before McLain's power-play goal last night. Of the 17 goals Calgary has scored against the Condors this season, eight have been on the power play, and one via penalty shot.

GET A LEAD

The Condors are 21-6-2 (.759) when scoring the first goal of the game.

MINISTERS OF DEFENSE

Bakersfield has allowed just 28 goals over its last 13 games. Overall, the team is seventh in goals against at 2.74 allowed per game.

BROBERG CARRYING THE MAIL

Philip Broberg leads the Condors at +14 and has been even or better in 30 of 37 games this season. Broberg has 23 points (2g-21a) in 37 games this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Oscar Dansk won his second straight start last night, stopping 28 of 29 shots. The Wranglers are 15-5-6 in one-goal games this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home against Coachella Valley for a $2 Beer Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.