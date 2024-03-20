Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.
March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD (32-22-4, 68pts) @ CALGARY (31-22-6, 68pts), 6 p.m.
The Condors look for the split in Calgary as playoff positioning tightens
PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT
STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION: Most of the Star Wars player jerseys are available online through the DASH Mobile App. The auction runs through Sunday, March 24. Click here to bid on your favorite player jersey.
NEW CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW: New memberships for NEXT season are on sale now. Find out how you can get remaining 2023-24 games when you sign up today!
BROADCAST
AHLTV
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors and Wranglers meet for the second straight night after the Wranglers took the opener.
LOOKING BACK
Adam Erne's fifth of the year tied the game at 1-1 in the second period last night, but a Mitch McLain power-play goal was the difference in a 2-1 win for the Wranglers.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 28-4-1 (.867) when scoring at least three goals this season.
ROAD WARRIORS
Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch with eight of 10 games on the road and is 17-12-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season.
LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO
The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.
NOT ONE, BUT TWO
Jack Campbell faced two penalty shots last night, turning aside one of the attempts. The Condors had just one penalty shot against (Logan Stankoven - Dec. 1) coming into action, which was denied by Olivier Rodrigue.
HAMMER TIME
Injured on February 3 in Texas, James Hamblin is expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight. The 24-year old has eight points (4g-4a) in 12 games this season with Bakersfield. He's notched 86 points (42g-44a) in 166 career AHL games.
PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP
The Condors begin action tonight a point out of fourth, with one game in hand on the occupiers, Ontario. The Reign host Tucson. Calgary and Abbotsford are both tied with the Condors, but Bakersfield has one and two games in hand on both respectively. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer
KILLING IT
Bakersfield's penalty kill had killed off 25 consecutive power plays before McLain's power-play goal last night. Of the 17 goals Calgary has scored against the Condors this season, eight have been on the power play, and one via penalty shot.
GET A LEAD
The Condors are 21-6-2 (.759) when scoring the first goal of the game.
MINISTERS OF DEFENSE
Bakersfield has allowed just 28 goals over its last 13 games. Overall, the team is seventh in goals against at 2.74 allowed per game.
BROBERG CARRYING THE MAIL
Philip Broberg leads the Condors at +14 and has been even or better in 30 of 37 games this season. Broberg has 23 points (2g-21a) in 37 games this season.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Oscar Dansk won his second straight start last night, stopping 28 of 29 shots. The Wranglers are 15-5-6 in one-goal games this season.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home against Coachella Valley for a $2 Beer Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #60: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Jefferies, Kopperud to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Welcome Rival Wolves to BMO for Midweek Rumble - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Defeat Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Ads Can't Fly Past Eagles - Milwaukee Admirals
- Miner, Olofsson Drive Colorado To 4-1 Win Over Admirals - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.
- Adam Erne Scores The Lone Condors Goal
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.
- Campbell Records Third Shutout Of Season As Condors Move Within A Point Of Fourth Place In Division
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m.