Barracuda Sign Akim Aliu to PTO

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman/forward Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

"Akim is a big physical player who can play both defense and forward," said Will. "With a month to go in the regular season, we wanted to get him in on a tryout and see what he has. We're excited for him to join our group."

Aliu, 34, last played in 2019-10 with HC Litvinov in Czechia, posting three points (one goal, two assists) in six games.

From 2011-13, Aliu appeared in seven NHL games with the Calgary Flames, posting three points (two goals, one assist), 26 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. In his 11 seasons of pro, the native of Toronto, Ontario, has played in 245 games in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago Wolves, Peoria Rivermen, Abbotsford Heat, Hamilton Bulldogs, Hartford Wolf Pack, Oklahoma City Barons, and Cleveland Monsters, collecting 76 points (47 goals, 29 assists), and 423 penalty minutes. Additionally, he has appeared in 81 ECHL contests with the Toledo Walleye, Atlanta/Gwinnett Gladiators, Colorado Eagles, Bakersfield Condors, Florida Everblades, and Orlando Solar Bears, racking up 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists). Aliu also had stints in Europe in the KHL, SHL, Allvenskan, Czechia, and Slovakia.

Before turning pro, the native of Toronto, Ontario, played four years in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires, Sudbury Wolves, and London Knights, participating in the 2006-07 Top Prospects Game.

The six-foot-four, 225-pounder was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft (second round, 56th overall).

