Dallas Recalls Matt Murray; Texas Recalls Bryan Thomson from Idaho

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, Texas has recalled goaltender Bryan Thomson from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

With Texas, Murray, 26, has fashioned a 13-13-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 28 appearances this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.

Murray is 36-24-7 with a 2.60 GAA, .908 SV% and five shutouts in 68 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray made his season debut with Dallas on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .885 SV%.

Thomson, 21, has put together a 16-7-1 record in 29 appearances with the Steelheads this season, with a 2.87 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. The rookie goaltender spent the last four seasons of his junior career with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes, including a final season in 2022-23 where he went 13-8-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .919 SV%.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was originally undrafted and signed a two-year AHL contract with Texas on July 27, 2023.

The Stars are in California tonight to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 9:00 p.m. CT before taking on San Diego on Friday and returning to play Coachella Valley to conclude the five-game road trip on Saturday night.

