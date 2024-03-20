Wranglers Defeat Condors

March 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Got 'er done.

The Wranglers picked up an important two points against the Bakersfield Condors with a 2-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Aspirot opened the scoring on a penalty-shot, Mitch McLain tallied his 11th goal of the season, picking up his 100th career AHL point in the process, and Sam Morton - who assisted on McLain's goal - notched his first career AHL point in his first professional game.

Oscar Dansk (10-9-2-0) made 28 saves in net for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers got on the board first by way of the penalty shot.

Aspirot - who played forward for the Wranglers on Tuesday night - was hauled down on a breakaway late in the frame. (14:26).

On the ensuing penalty shot he whipped a shot towards Jack Campbell who got a piece of the initial shot, however, the puck popped up and fell down directly behind the Condors' netminder.

1-0 Calgary at the break.

Bakersfield tied the game at the 12:56 mark of the second period.

Adam Erne turned the puck over at the blueline and walked in on a breakaway, squeezing a puck past Dansk to even the score.

1-1.

However, Calgary re-took the lead on the powerplay at 15:16.

Morton took a pass from Ben Jones and quickly fed the puck down low to McLain, who stepped out front and roofed the puck over Campbell.

2-1 after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers got a second penalty shot opportunity in the third period, but Jones was denied by Campbell on his try.

Dansk would shut the door in the final frame, making 10 saves in the third period to preserve the win.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.