Brad Arvanitis Activated off Injured Reserve
November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Brad Arvanitis has been activated off injured reserve.
Arvanitis opened the season on IR after sustaining an injury during training camp. He appeared in five games for Rapid City during the 2021-22 season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Babson College. In his five starts for the Rush, he went 3-1-1-0 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Arvanitis is in his first full professional season.
Rapid City returns to action on Wednesday night for the first of three games against the Idaho Steelheads. Friday night is Veteran's Appreciation Night, presented by Rapid City Orthodontics, and Saturday is Wheel, Snipe, Celly Night featuring an appearance from Terry Ryan of the Hulu series, Shoresy. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
