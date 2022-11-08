Details Announced for All-Star Fan Fest Presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

Fan Fest is open to the public, with tickets for the exclusive Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits and displays available for purchase HERE.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

