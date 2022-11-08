Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, November 8 at 10:30 AM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they travel to Jacksonville for a day game against the Icemen. This will be the first of 10 battles between the two teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays' offense exploded for a season-best nine goals in Sunday's 9-7 victory over Orlando. Bear Hughes led the way for South Carolina with his first career hat trick, followed by Kevin O'Neil with two tallies. Alex Fortin, Michael Kim, Carter Turnbull, and Josh Wilkins all added a goal apiece in the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 27-24-5-0 in 56 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. Although Jacksonville won the season series 9-4-0-1 last season, the Stingrays won two of the final three games including a victory in the final matchup on April 6 by a score of 3-2.

EVANS STAYS HOT

Jonny Evans started his pro career by playing in the final 11 games of the 2021-22 season for South Carolina, scoring seven goals and adding six assists for 13 points. This year has been no different as Evans is the only Stingrays player to tally a point in each of the first six games.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

Tuesday's 10:30 a.m. matchup is the first of two education games South Carolina will play in this season. This will be the Stingrays' first morning start since February 26, 2020, when the team fell to the Atlanta Gladiators by a final score of 3-2. The Rays look to build off the success of their Sunday afternoon matchup and jump out to an early lead.

MIDDLE FRAME MADNESS

The Stingrays have built early leads this season, scoring the first goal in five of six contests to this point. The second period is where South Carolina gets it's motor running, outshooting opponents 83-52, the second largest differential in the ECHL.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Savannah - Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, November 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, November 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 20 at 3:05 p.m.

