Trent Miner Reassigned to Grizzlies

November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Trent Miner has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies, coming over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Miner has appeared in 1 game for Utah this season, stopping 21 of 25 in a loss to Rapid City on October 21st. Last season Miner broke a Grizzlies franchise record with 7 shutouts. The 21-year-old goaltender has 8 shutouts in 40 professional games. Trent had 8 shutouts in 4 seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

The Grizz are on the road for a 3 game series at Allen on November 9, 11-12. Utah returns to Maverik Center for 6 straight games, beginning with a 3 game set vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and Sunday November 20th at 3:10 pm. Friday the 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night where you can bring your dog to the game and sit in a special section with other dogs. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.