Jake Kupsky Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 31-November 6

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Kupsky of the Idaho Steelheads is theWarrior HockeyECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Kupsky went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in three appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 27-year-old turned aside 25 shots in a 3-2 win on Wednesday, made 27 saves in a 4-1 victory on Wednesday and stopped all 27 shots in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky is 4-0-0 in four appearances this season and leads the ECHL with two shutouts, while ranking second with a 0.75 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage.

Kupsky has appeared in 62 career ECHL games with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina posting an overall record of 30-25-3 with six shutouts, a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He also has played 32 career games with Pensacola in the Southern Professional Hockey League where he is 19-8-4 with two shutouts, a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Prior to turning pro, Kupsky appeared in 59 career games at Union College where he went 23-22-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

