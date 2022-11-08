Blades Set for Morning Match in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades battle the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time this regular season on Tuesday, November 8 in a morning match starting at 10:30 a.m.

Florida finished with a 9-4-2-0 record against Orlando last season, getting points in six of the seven games played in Orlando.

Florida has won four straight games, most recently with a 5-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen to sweep a three-game series. The Everblades have allowed only one even strength goal against in their last three games. Bobo Carpenter leads the team through five games with four goals and five points.

Orlando enters the match at the bottom of the South Division with a 1-4-1-0 record. The Solar Bears have dropped their last three straight, most recently losing a wild game 9-7 to the South Carolina Stingrays.

This game will be Florida's only morning game and only Tuesday game this season.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

