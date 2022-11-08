Defenseman Ryan MacKinnon Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders

November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) have recalled defenseman Ryan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon had recorded four points (1G, 3A), having played in all eight games so far this season for the Railers. MacKinnon had been leading the ECHL in +/- with a +15 rating and was named the AMI Graphics Plus Performer for the month of October, after ending the month with a +10 rating.

Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.