Blades Streak Halted in 3-2 Loss vs. Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two third period goals weren't enough for the Florida Everblades who fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2, with 32 seconds left in the game.

After two scoreless periods for the Everblades, rookie forward Robert Calisti scored his fourth goal of the season assisted by Ben Masella and Cam Darcy on the powerplay. Four minutes later, Lukas Kälble notched his first goal of the season, tying the game at two. Kälble's goal was assisted by Xavier Cormier and Blake Winiecki. That makes four assists in two games for Cormier.

Goalie Evan Fitzpatrick got his first start of the season and stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced.

The Blades went one for five on the powerplay and allowed one powerplay and one shorthanded goal.

This loss breaks Florida's four game win streak. The Blades are on the road for three more games, the next being Thursday in Savannah, GA.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

14:32 Orlando M. Barnaby 1 (B. Guy, A. Sturtz)

3rd Period

4:53 Orlando A. Sturtz 4 (unassisted)

6:56 Florida R. Calisti 4 (B. Masella, C. Darcy)

10:22 Florida L. Kälble 1 (X. Cormier, B. Winiecki)

19:28 Orlando A. Sturtz 5 (J. Mazza, T. Langan)

GOALTENDERS

ORL - Jack LaFontaine, 30 Saves

FLA - Evan Fitzpatrick, 21 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Orlando 24, Florida 32

Power Plays - Orlando 1/2, Florida 1/5

Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 1, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 7 (20), Florida 4 (14)

NEWS AND NOTES

The Everblades 4 game win streak came to an end with today's loss.

Xavier Cormier lead the game with 5 shots.

Kody McDonald and Mike Neville both dropped the gloves in the 2nd period.

NEXT GAME

The Florida Everblades will head to Savannah, Georgia for a matchup against the Ghost Pirates on Thursday November 10 at 7:00 p.m.

The Blades will then head to Greenville, South Carolina for two matchups against the Swamp Rabbits. First on Saturday November 12 at 7:05 p.m. and then on Sunday November 13 at 3:05 p.m.

The Everblades will be back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators.

