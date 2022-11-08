Thunder Announces Hiring of Two New Employees

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the hiring of Keara Chaperon as the team's new Social Media Director and Kaitlyn Eador as a Ticket Sales Executive

Chaperon was born and raised in Chugiak, Alaska. She graduated from Central Michigan University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and Photojournalism.

She worked for CMU Athletics as a sports photographer, where she worked for all 16 varsity sports. Chaperon also worked for the Chugiak/Eagle River Chinooks baseball team as their Social Media Manager for the past two years in Alaska.

She has had the opportunity to photograph the Greg Carter European Hockey Camp and Gold in the Net along with interning with the Eagle River Hockey League as their social media manager and photographer.

Eador recently graduated this past May from Olivet Nazarene University- Bachelor's of Science degree in Sports Management and a Minor in Business. She played on the Women's Basketball team as well.

Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Eador interned with the Normal CornBelters in Normal, Illinois. She worked in the box office to sell single-game and group tickets, interacted with fans during games, handled all in-game contests, prepped the field for gamedays and helped plan theme nights.

Eador just finished working this season for the Kansas City Royals as an usher, leading fans around the ballpark, answering questions and helping when problems arose.

She also worked full time with the NAIA Eligibility Center as a Customer Relations Representative. She helped answer phone calls and emails from athletes and coaches about their eligibility status and eligibility rules.

