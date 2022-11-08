Admirals Fight Till the End, Drop Tuesday Battle to Railers

November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals began a new era on Tuesday afternoon as Jeff Carr made his head coaching debut. The Admirals hadn't scored first in any of their games this season, until today. Kenny Hausinger scored his first goal as an Admiral five minutes in, with Cody Milan and Jake Smith getting the assists. Bobby Butler tied it up for Worcester in the middle of the first period. Worcester took the lead early into the second period on a goal by Jimmy Lambert. The Admirals were able to complete a successful penalty kill, which led to a counterattack that saw Norfolk tie the game up on a goal from Joe Widmar. Worcester came out with intensity in the third period, collecting two quick goals less than five minutes into the period. Just 47 seconds after the Railers took a two-goal lead, Tag Bertuzzi cut the lead back down to one on a goal assisted by Widmar and Nick Schaus. The Railers scored the final goal of the game with 8:45 left in the third period to take a 5-3 lead that would be final.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Kenny Hausinger - With his first goal in Norfolk sweater, Hausinger put the Admirals in the lead to start the game. It was the first time this season the Admirals scored the game's first goal. Hausinger will look to build upon this performance as he returns from injury.

Joe Widmar - With his goal to tie the game in the second period, Widmar collected his fourth goal of the season and has eight points on the year, which is good for the second-best on the team.

Tag Bertuzzi - Bertuzzi has continued to impress early this year, collecting a goal and an assist on Tuesday morning. Bertuzzi has seven points on the year, third best on the team.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals continue their road trip as they take on the Newfoundland Growlers for the first time in team history on Friday, November 11th at 5:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.