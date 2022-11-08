ECHL Transactions - November 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Tanner Nagel, F

Hunter Vorva, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Talor Joseph, G signed contract, added to active roster

Allen:

Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Levko Koper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Kalamazoo:

Add Tanner Nagel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Prokop, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Rapid City:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Cedric Pare, F returned from loan to Belleville

Wichita:

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport

