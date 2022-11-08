ECHL Transactions - November 8
November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Tanner Nagel, F
Hunter Vorva, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Talor Joseph, G signed contract, added to active roster
Allen:
Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Levko Koper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Kalamazoo:
Add Tanner Nagel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Delete Dryden McKay, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Prokop, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Rapid City:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Cedric Pare, F returned from loan to Belleville
Wichita:
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport
