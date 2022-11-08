ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday that Kansas City's Josh Lammon has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #76, Utah at Kansas City, on Nov. 5.

Lammon was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 12:0482 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Lammon will miss Kansas City's game vs. Iowa on Nov. 11.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

