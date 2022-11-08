Andrew Nielsen Named ECHL Player of the Week
November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Andrew Nielsen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
Nielsen scored one goal and added seven assists for eight points in three games at Kansas City last week.
After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday, Nielsen had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win on Friday before notching six assists in a 7-3 win on Saturday. The six assists are tied for the second-most in a single game in ECHL history.
The 25-year-old leads ECHL defensemen with 10 assists and 11 points in seven games this season.
A native of Red Deer, Alberta, Nielsen has recorded 38 points (9g-29a) in 43 career ECHL games with Utah while adding 85 points (21g-64a) in 248 career American Hockey League games with Tucson, Hershey, Stockton and Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, Nielsen posted 94 points (25g-69a) in 131 career games with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League.
On behalf of Andrew Nielsen, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The Grizzlies next homestand is on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and November 20 at 3:10 pm vs Idaho. Utah hosts the Trois-Rivieres Lions on November 25-27. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2022
- Admirals Fight Till the End, Drop Tuesday Battle to Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Fall on the Road in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrew Nielsen Named ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Nielsen Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Railers Own Best Start in ECHL History at 9-0-0 with 5-3 Win over Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Derek Nesbitt Officially Named Gladiators Assistant Coach - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 31-November 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Blades Set for Morning Match in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Defenseman Ryan MacKinnon Recalled by Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, November 8 at 10:30 AM - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.