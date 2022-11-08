Utah's Nielsen Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Andrew Nielsen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Nielsen scored one goal and added seven assists for eight points in three games at Kansas City last week.

After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday, Nielsen had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win on Friday before notching six assists in a 7-3 win on Saturday. The six assists are tied for the second-most in a single game in ECHL history.

The 25-year-old leads ECHL defensemen with 10 assists and 11 points in seven games this season.

A native of Red Deer, Alberta, Nielsen has recorded 38 points (9g-29a) in 43 career ECHL games with Utah while adding 85 points (21g-64a) in 248 career American Hockey League games with Tucson, Hershey, Stockton and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, Nielsen posted 94 points (25g-69a) in 131 career games with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Andrew Nielsen, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Jan Mandat, Indy (2 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Josh Passolt (Cincinnati), Robert Carpenter (Florida), Cole Stallard (Iowa), Pascal Laberge (Kansas City), Alex Fortin (South Carolina), Mitchell Heard (Toledo), Eddie Matsushima (Tulsa) and Josh Maniscalco (Wheeling).

