Clear Bag Policy Update
November 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Attention fans for an important update about entry and security here at the Coliseum.
Beginning with the Komet Home Game on Friday, November 11th, the Clear Bag Policy will no longer be in effect. All bags will still be subject to search and large duffel bags and backpacks will still not be allowed. The Komets appreciate everyone's patience during the height of the pandemic.
Also, beginning on November 11th, fans are encouraged to arrive early, as metal detectors will be in place and fans will be walked through a courteous screening as they enter the building.
Fans will be required to place their cell phones, cameras, and keys on the security tables prior to walking through the metal detectors... and will be asked to return any and all restricted objects detected to their vehicles prior to being allowed entry. There are no exceptions.
The Komets Organization in conjunction with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum want to provide the safest environment possible for our patrons.
We thank you for your patience as we bring the safety and security of our events up to levels found throughout North America for indoor spectator events.
