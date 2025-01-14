Bojangles Game Preview: January 14 vs Milwaukee

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers' busy week rolls on as they welcome another Western Conference foe to town in Milwaukee.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 19-9-2-2 (3rd Atlantic)

MIL - 16-12-2-3 (3rd Central)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 29.1% (1st) / 86.4% (t-3rd)

MIL - 16.7% (t-20th) / 85.2% (7th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.59 GF/Game (2nd) / 2.81 GA/Game (11th)

MIL - 2.76 GF/Game (t-26th) / 2.79 GA/Game (t-9th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

LONG TIME, NO SEE

This marks the first time that the Checkers and Admirals have faced each other since the 2016-17 season, when the two squads were Central Division rivals. Their most recent matchup came on Mar. 1, 2017, in a contest that featured multi-point outings from Andrew Poturalski and Danny Kristo, a winning effort between the pipes from Daniel Altshuller and a walkoff shootout winner from Kris Newbury.

This is the first of four meetings between Charlotte and Milwaukee this season, all of which will come over the next seven games on the schedule.

BOUNCING BACK

The Checkers enter this midweek series winless in their last two contests after coughing up a late lead and falling in overtime to Hershey on Friday and dropping the rematch the next day in regulation. Charlotte has had only one winless stretch go beyond two games - a four game skid that saw them go 0-2-1-1 during a road swing. The Checkers have also only surrendered back-to-back regulation losses three times this season and never had it go past two straight.

LOOKING FOR OFFENSE

After holding the top spot for the majority of the season thus far, the Charlotte offense has dropped to number two in the league heading into this series. The team has posted 17 goals over the last seven games and have only surpassed the three-game threshold once over that stretch, in which Charlotte is 3-3-1-0.

They'll look to get back on track against a Milwaukee squad that ranks in the league's top 10 defensively and boasts a pair of strong netminders, but has given up at least four goals in each of their last three games.

WELCOME BACK SOURDIF

One player that has been an offensive driver for Charlotte recently is Justin Sourdif. After missing 17 of the first 22 games this season due to injury, the third-year forward has gotten healthy and has seven points in 10 games since returning to the lineup. He has especially had the hot hand as of late, posting five points in his last five games and lighting the lamp in each of the last two.

THE INFO

We're celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Coliseum with Throwback Week, which kicks off Tuesday with a SOLD OUT crowd!

Wednesday is another Winning Wednesday, which features $1 draught beer and a free ticket to our next Wednesday game if we win! Since the Checkers won their last Winning Wednesday contest, fans from that game will be able to show their ticket at the box office this Wednesday to get in for free.

Wednesday is also College Night presented by Hendrick Acura, in which Attack and Gold level seats are available for just $19.50 with a valid college email address, and Teacher & School Employee Appreciation Night, in which discounted tickets are available with a verified email address.

Saturday wraps up the week with Charlotte Clippers Night, in which the Checkers will wear jerseys inspired by Charlotte's first pro hockey team. Fans can get a limited edition Coliseum figurine and a ticket to the game starting at just $39.

Sunday is Kids Day, featuring in-game content aimed at our youngest fans, as well as a Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites, in which fans can save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.