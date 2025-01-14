Belleville Sens Road Game this Saturday against the Penguins Postponed

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Due to a repair required underneath the concrete ice floor at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' home game originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 against the Belleville Senators has been postponed to Tuesday, Mar. 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Updated Schedule This Week:

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. (PPL Center)

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. (Giant Center)

Both games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Sens return to CAA Arena the weekend of January 24 for a pair of games against Hershey.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

