Firebirds Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that the team, along with the other four California AHL member clubs, will be collecting items this week to be donated to those assisting with Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The Firebirds, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, and San Jose Barracuda will unite to collect items this week and caravan to the Los Angeles Area together to deliver all donations on Monday, January 20th.

Last week, the Firebirds along with the One Valley Foundation, pledged $10,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to help those affected by the recent wildfires throughout the Los Angeles area. An additional $7,000 was raised during Sunday afternoon's game through the One Valley Foundation's in-game auction.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area," John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena/OVG/Coachella Valley Firebirds said. "While we continue to explore options on how we can assist further, the Firebirds and One Valley Foundation are pledging a $10,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. This money will equip the LAFD members with Emergency Fire Shelters, Hydration Backpacks, and Wildland Brush Tools. We encourage our fans and those who are able, to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation or Pasadena Humane. Our hearts are with the Los Angeles community and the courageous first responders."

DONATION DRIVE EVENTS THIS WEEK

Coachella Valley will hold a series of donation drives beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14th through Thursday, January 16th. Tuesday and Wednesday's donation drive events will take place from 11am - 7pm PT and Thursday's drive will take place from 5pm - 7pm PT, prior to puck drop of the Firebirds' game against the Henderson Silver Knights. Donations will be collected at VIP Lot A at Acrisure Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate a variety of much needed items including non-food items such as baby diapers, phone chargers, socks, deodorant, toothpaste, dry shampoo, blankets, and new pillows along with food items such as non-carbonated drinks, cases of water and Gatorade, dog food, crackers, peanut butter crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, pop top tuna and chicken and protein-based snacks are highly encouraged.

"As the Desert's Regional Food Bank, designated for Emergency Response and Disaster Relief, we understand the impact disaster can have on a community," said Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND. "We deeply appreciate the Coachella Valley Firebirds for leading the efforts in collecting necessary essentials for our neighbors impacted by the LA fires. We are proud to partner on such an important initiative and hope the desert will join us in supporting the LA region."

For a full list of items, additional charitable outlets seeking donations including FIND Food Bank, and for more information, visit www.OneValleyFoundation.org/LosAngeles.

FIREBIRDS TICKET DONATION - THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th

Starting tomorrow, 50% of the proceeds of all individual tickets purchased for this Thursday's Firebirds' game, both online and in person, will go toward fire relief and recovery efforts. Get tickets now by visiting Ticketmaster online or stop into the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena the day of the event to avoid online fees. Puck drop is at 7pm PT.

BOX OFFICE HOURS EXTENDED THIS WEEK

The Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena will be open for extended hours of operations in conjunction with donation drive events. Box office hours this week are:

Tuesday, January 14 10am to 4pm

Wednesday, January 15 10am to 7pm

Thursday, January 16 10am through end of the 2nd period

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

