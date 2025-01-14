Game #34 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-13-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (23-12-1-0)

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #34: Tucson Roadrunners (19-13-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (23-12-1-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Referees: #48 Beau Halkidis, #18 Koletrane Wilson

Linespeople: #33 Jacob Hicks, #19 Logan Parsons

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-13-1-0) square off against the Calgary Wranglers (23-12-1-0) in the final series of their seven-game road trip, starting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. MST at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The season series is knotted at two wins apiece, with Tucson sweeping Calgary in November at Tucson Arena before the Wranglers returned the favor in December on home ice.

Tucson looks to gain the upper hand in the season series and cap their road stretch with a strong finish. The Roadrunners are 3-2 on the trip after splitting a gritty two-game set against the San Diego Gulls.

The Wranglers enter the series on a three-game skid, their longest since mid-December. Calgary dropped back-to-back games to Colorado over the weekend, allowing a season-high 12 goals in the series- a mark previously set when Tucson lit the lamp 11 times against them in November. Despite the slump, Calgary remains atop the Pacific Division with 47 points, four clear of Coachella Valley, Ontario, and San Jose. Tucson, currently in sixth place, sits four points back of that trio with 39 points.

Three things:

Stellar Goaltending Powers Tucson in San Diego

Tucson split their series against the Gulls thanks to superb performances from their goaltending tandem. In the opener, Matthew Villalta turned in a season-best effort, making 42 saves, including 24 in the second period, both team-highs this season. Jaxson Stauber, fresh off a two-month stint in the NHL, took the crease in game two for his first AHL start since Nov. 16. Stauber made 32 saves to improve to 6-2 on the season. Combined, the duo stopped 74 of 79 shots for a .936 save percentage, setting a team-season high for saves in a series.

Lamoureux Returns to Tucson

Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux rejoins the Roadrunners in Calgary after being returned on loan from the Utah Hockey Club. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound blueliner made an immediate impact earlier this season, scoring in back-to-back games against Texas on Oct. 19 and 20. He notched his first professional goal and multi-point performance during just his third AHL appearance on Oct. 19. Selected 29th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lamoureux has tallied two goals and one assist in four AHL games this season. He also impressed during his first NHL stint, recording one goal, two assists, and a +3 rating over 15 games with Utah. Much like his AHL debut, Lamoureux's first NHL goal came in his fourth game, scoring against the Flames on Oct. 30.

Sokolov and Szuber on Fire

Egor Sokolov and Max Szuber head into the series riding scoring streaks. Sokolov has goals in three straight games, including opening the scoring in both contests against San Diego. He's the only Roadrunner with multiple three-game goal streaks this season and leads the team with 13 goals. Sokolov also notched his seventh multi-point game Saturday with a goal and an assist on Cameron Hebig's game-winner. Szuber, meanwhile, has scored in back-to-back games, marking the first streak of his AHL career. His tally on Saturday doubled Tucson's lead with a point shot through traffic. The second-year defenseman now ranks second among Tucson blueliners in goals (3) and third in points (10).

What's the word?

"It's always good motivation when the team is in a good playoff spot. Calgary is a good team, so we're going to try and get out of here with two wins, but it's gonna be tough. We're going to have to play two really good games and have a good start."

Roadrunners defenseman Maveric Lamoureux on joining the team ahead of their series against first-place Calgary.

Number to Know:

3 - Hebig broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period on Saturday with his third game-winning goal of the season, tying him for the team lead in both clutch tallies and road goals (6). Riding a two-game point streak (1G, 1A), Hebig has been a consistent offensive force with 16 points (8G, 8A) over his last 18 games. His 10 goals on the season now tie him with Andrew Agozzino and Kailer Yamamoto for the second-most on the team.

Latest Transactions:

On Sunday, Jan. 12, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was returned on loan from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) On Sunday, Jan. 12, goaltender Dylan Wells was returned on loan from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Allen Americans (ECHL)

We're Doing It Live

Tuesday's tilt will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can also watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.