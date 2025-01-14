Game Preview: Bakersfield at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors open a four-game road trip with the first of two against the Colorado Eagles. It is a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the division with both teams having won seven of their last 10 games.

LOOKING BACK

Trailing 4-1 in the final minute of the second period, the Condors would not be denied, rallying for a 5-4 overtime victory on Saturday against San Jose. Connor Carrick scored in the final minute of the second and the overtime game-winning goal. Cameron Wright had three points and the Condors improved to 3-1-0 against the Barracuda on the season.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Wright registered a season-high three points (1g-2a) on Saturday. The third-year pro has 13 points (7g-6a) in 29 games and is +3. He leads the team with 70 shots on net.

LEADING FROM THE BACK

Carrick is now third on the team in scoring with 18 points (6g-12a) in 28 games. The team record for goals by a d-man is 13, done twice (Michael Kesselring 2022-23, Brad Hunt 2015-16). The Illinois native has twice hit double digits in goals with 10 in the 2021-22 season in Charlotte and 2015-16 season in Hershey.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Matthew Savoie has steadily climbed the ladder among rookies this season. The first-year pro has 14 points in his last nine games and is 3rd among all rookies in scoring in the AHL with 26 points (9g-17a) in 31 games.

ONE AWAY FROM 600

Condors captain Seth Griffith is one point from 600 for his AHL career after an assist on Carrick's overtime tally. The team leader in scoring is on a seven-game point streak with two goals and eight assists over that stretch.

SPREADING IT OUT

10 different Condors have at least five goals this season. Bakersfield had eight players hit double digits in scoring last season.

HAMMER THE NAIL

James Hamblin had two assists on Saturday. He now has five points (2g-3a) in four games since returning from injury.

PEPPERING THE CAGE

Saturday matched the Condors single-game record for shots on goal with 51. Bakersfield previously did that one other time during the 2018-19 season against Colorado.

HOMESTAND IN SIGHT

After the four-game road trip, the Condors will play 10 of 13 on home ice to close January and into February. Bakersfield has played the fewest home games in the division and is tied for the fewest played in the AHL with 14.

ON THE RANCH

Colorado has once again made Blue Arena on The Ranch one of the more difficult places to play in the AHL. This season the Eagles are 13-3-2 on home ice. Bakersfield has fared decently at altitude, going 6-8-0 in its last 14 in this building.

THAT'S A FIRST

November 22nd's overtime contest was the first in the AHL between the Condors and Eagles. It's the only time in 29 games in which the teams have gone past regulation.

ROAD POWER

Bakersfield will look to add to an impressive total on the road power play. The team is fifth on the road at 22.2%, connecting on 12 of 54 chances.

EAGLES FLYING HIGH

Colorado swept division-leading Calgary over the weekend, including a 7-2 drubbing of the Wranglers on Saturday. D-man Jacob MacDonald is t-6th among d-men in scoring with 23 points (11g-12a) on the season. The Eagles have the second best penalty kill in the league and have scored the second most shorthanded goals with seven on the year.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the two-game set in Colorado tomorrow night. Bakersfield is in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to take on the Chicago Wolves.

