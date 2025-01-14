Big Third Period Leads Ads over Charlotte

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - Alex Campbell scored two goals to help the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The win snapped a three-game winless skid for the Admirals (0-2-1-0). Milwaukee now has 39 points on the season, with a record of 17-12-2-3. The Admirals trail first-place Texas & Grand Rapids by just four points.

Campbell scored his first career game-winner at 8:32 of the third period. In the left corner, he was able to bank a shot into the goal off the leg of Checkers goalie Chris Driedger. It was Campbell's first goal of the season, first power play goal of the campaign and proved to be the winning marker.

The Checkers had a 2-0 lead after the first period. Justin Sourdif scored with a slap shot between the circles at 2:26 and defenseman Trevor Carrick's blast the puck from the left circle into the net at 10:08.

After a scoreless second frame, the Admirals scored a power play goal at :51 of the third period. Scott Reedy, standing at the right post, tapped a Jake Lucchini pass into the net for his second goal of the season. Lucchini and Ryan Ufko earned the helpers.

Kyle Marino tied the game at 5:50 of the third period when he banged a rebound of a Kevin Gravel shot into the net. It was Marino's career-best third goal of the season., Anthony Angello and Gravel assisted on the tally.

After Campbell gave the Ads the lead, Milwaukee added a pair of empty-net goals. First, Campbell scored on a breakaway at 17:32. Then, Marc Del Gaizo lobbed the puck from the Admirals zone into the empty-net at 19:56 to close the scoring.

Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona earned the win, stopping 27 shots. He and the Admirals held the American Hockey League's top power play scoreless in three attempts.

Milwaukee continues its five-game road trip Wednesday at Charlotte. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena home Wed., Jan. 22 to host Rockford.

