Bears Host Senators, Americans

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (23-11-3-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Belleville Senators and Rochester Americans this weekend at GIANT Center.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Bogdan Trineyev (9)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (21)

Points: Mike Sgarbossa (28)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+14)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (7)

GAA: Clay Stevenson (2.77)

SV%: Clay Stevenson (.891)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Jan. 13

Day Off

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Jan. 16

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Jan. 17

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Jan. 18

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Tuesday, Jan. 7 - Hershey 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 5

- Friday, Jan. 10 - Hershey 4 at Charlotte 3 (OT)

- Saturday, Jan. 11 - Hershey 4 at Charlotte 2

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Friday, Jan. 17 - vs. Belleville Senators, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Pre-game Happy Hour - Enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Sunday, Jan. 19 - vs. Rochester Americans, 5 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Throwback Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing throwback-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

Toyota Poster Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Throwback Night poster, courtesy of Toyota.

Television Coverage: Antenna TV (Sunday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

SCORING CORRECTION GIVES BEAR SINGLE-GAME HIGH FOR ASSISTS:

Hershey's second goal in last Tuesday's game against Lehigh Valley - originally credited to Ethan Bear - has now been credited to Bogdan Trineyev, giving him nine goals on the season for the goal-scoring lead on the club's active roster, while Bear receives an assist on the goal for three in the game against the Phantoms, marking a new AHL single-game career-high for the veteran blueliner.

FIVE-GAME SUSPENSION FOR DUBÉ:

The AHL announced Tuesday morning that Pierrick Dubé has been suspended five games for his actions during last Saturday's game at Charlotte. The last suspension meted out to a Bears player occurred on February 20, 2024, when Dylan McIlrath was suspended two games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on Feb. 19. Hershey has gone 22-8-3-0 this season with Dubé in the lineup.

VECCHIONE NETS FIRST HAT TRICK AS A BEAR:

Mike Vecchione enjoyed his first three-goal game as a Bear on Saturday at Charlotte. The performance marked the second hat trick of his pro career and his first since May 9, 2021 at Ontario as a member of the Colorado Eagles. Hershey is 5-0-0-0 this season when Vecchione scores a goal and 14-1-1-0 when he records at least a point. Vecchione's second goal stood up as the game-winner, his 16th career game-winning goal in the regular season with the club to tie him with Andrew Gordon, Lou Franceschetti, and Wayne Rivers for 27th on the franchise list for game-winners.

FEAT OF CLAY:

Clay Stevenson appeared in all three games for the Bears last week, making a relief appearance on Tuesday, then starting in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday to help the Bears sweep the Charlotte Checkers. In 140 minutes of action, the third-year pro went 2-0-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911, while also earning the first assist of his AHL career with the helper on Alex Limoges' overtime-winning goal on Friday. Stevenson is 3-0-0 in four appearances in the month of January with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

FRANK ENJOYING EARLY NHL SUCCESS WITH CAPS:

Ethen Frank made headlines last week as he earned an assist in his NHL debut on Friday with the Washington Capitals, then scored his first NHL goal the following night at Nashville. Frank is the 68th player developed by the Bears to make his NHL debut with the Capitals since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement before the start of the 2005-06 season, and the 11th player in Washington's history to record a point in each of his first two NHL games.

SENSE AND SENS-IBILITY:

After previously playing a pair of games against the Belleville Senators in six of the previous seven campaigns, the Bears and Senators will meet a total of four times during the 2024-25 regular season, starting with this Friday's home tilt at GIANT Center. Hershey leads the all-time series with a 7-4-1-0 record against Belleville, and split last season's series with a 1-1-0-0 record with the visiting team earning each win. Former Bear and 2023 Calder Cup champion Garret Pilon was named the sixth captain in Senators history earlier this season.

BATTLE OF THE OLD GUARD:

The oldest active rivalry in the AHL resumes Sunday, when the Rochester Americans make their lone visit of the regular season to Hershey. The Bears took the previous meeting this season in Rochester by a 4-3 score in overtime courtesy of Mike Vecchione. Hershey has earned points in four straight games against Rochester dating back to the 2022-23 campaign (3-0-0-1), winning both home games against the Amerks; Hershey is a lifetime 220-189-53-3-2 against Rochester.

DOWN ON THE FARM:

The South Carolina Stingrays extended their point streak to five games (3-0-1-1) with a 7-3 win at Atlanta last Wednesday, but fell in a 5-1 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. The Stingrays will play three games in consecutive days this weekend, visiting Greenville and Orlando on Friday and Saturday respectively before hosting Greenville on Sunday. Leading scorer Kyler Kupka carries a three-game goal streak (3g) into this week's slate of games.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Sgarbossa is one assist away from his 300th AHL helper...Ethan Bear leads Hershey's skaters for the month of January with six points (0g, 6a)...The Bears have gone 4-for-25 (16%) with the power play for the month...Hershey's penalty kill ranks fifth in the league at 110-for-128 (85.9%)...The Bears lead the AHL with 15 wins in games decided by one goal...Bears head coach Todd Nelson needs four more victories to pass Kevin Dineen (432) for sole possession of fifth place on the AHL's head coaching wins list.

