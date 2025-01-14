Penguins Postpone Saturday's Home Game against Belleville

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Due to a repair required underneath the concrete ice floor at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' home game originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 against the Belleville Senators has been postponed to Tuesday, Mar. 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Additionally, the Penguins' Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger, will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Penguins take on the Cleveland Monsters at 6:05p.m. All Crosscheck Cancer events and fundraisers will take place during this game.

Fans who purchased tickets for this Saturday will have their tickets automatically rescheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 4. However, these tickets can be adjusted to any other remaining home date in the 2024-25 regular season. All dates and seating are subject to availability.

Partial Plan and Flex Plan season-ticket holders who had tickets for this Saturday will also have their tickets automatically rescheduled to Mar. 4. These tickets can be adjusted to any other date the season-ticket holder currently does not have tickets for in the 2024-25 regular season. All Partial Plan members will have their set seats from Jan. 18 guaranteed for Mar. 4, 2025. All other dates are subject to availability.

In order to exchange your tickets to the new Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger on Saturday, Feb. 8 or any other game in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season, please contact the Pens' front office at (570) 208-7367.

All Full-Season Members' Jan. 18 game tickets will be rescheduled to Mar. 4.

If you purchased tickets for this Saturday for a group outing through the Penguins' ticketing department, please contact your group leader or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Account Executive for additional information on rescheduling your group night during the 2024-25 regular season.

If you purchased tickets for this Saturday in any of the Penguins' hospitality areas or lounges, please contact your outing leader or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Account Executive for additional information on rescheduling your hospitality night during the 2024-25 regular season

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next scheduled home game is Saturday, Jan. 25 against the Utica Comets. Puck drop between the Penguins and Comets will take place at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

