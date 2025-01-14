Rangers Assign Forward Bo Groulx to Hartford Wolf Pack

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Bo Groulx to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Groulx, 24, has recorded 29 points (11 g, 18 a) in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He currently is tied for the team lead in goals and sits second on the team in points. A season ago, Groulx appeared in 45 games with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, scoring two assists.

The native of Rouen, FRA has scored 119 points (50 g, 69 a) in 177 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and San Diego Gulls. He has appeared in 65 career NHL games with the Ducks, scoring five points (1 g, 4 a).

Groulx recorded two goals in the Wolf Pack's 5-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Jan. 5, his most recent game action.

He was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Groulx signed as a free agent with the Rangers on July 1.

