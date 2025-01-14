Checkers Lose Another Lead in 5-2 Loss to Milwaukee

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers couldn't get back on track Tuesday night, surrendering five goals in the third period to once again sputter late en route to a tough defeat.

Charlotte came out hot in front of a sold-out Coliseum crowd, with strikes from Justin Sourdif and Trevor Carrick claiming a 2-0 lead midway through the frame.

The tide would turn from there, though. That two-goal lead held up into the third period, but Milwaukee would finally break the ice just 51 seconds in. That provided a spark for the visitors, who followed with two more quick goals to snatch the lead back before the 10-minute mark hit. The Checkers couldn't find their groove offensively from there, and Milwaukee would pot two more into the empty net to secure the lopsided final.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

Tonight, I think we fell in love with our first period and then forgot why we were successful. The second was for me a little bit sloppy, we didn't get to our identity, and then it cost us into the third period. You can't take - I think it's two games now with 12 penalty kills and then you give up four goals. For me that's a major issue that we've got to correct.

Kinnear on losing leads in the last three games

As a coach you have to look at trends. You have to come up with why that happens. I know why it happened tonight, because I really didn't love the second period. It wasn't a terrible second period, but you have a lead 2-0, you liked the first period and you want to continue to have your foot on the gas. I didn't think we executed very well in the second period, and give them credit, they executed on the power play. Move on. A lesson. A young group that has to continue to learn. It's gone well for us for a little bit, and now, for me, once you work through these times you become a better team. But we have to work through it first.

Kinnear on where to go from here

Obviously each individual has to play better and each individual coach has to coach better. You have to go through those, and tonight I just didn't really like the second period which carried over into the third period. The first period was great and more of our identity, but we lost the game in the second period for me.

Kinnear on tomorrow's rematch

I think you want a little bit of anger. I don't think you want to just put it to bed and not have some anger. I don't think anyone in that room feels very good right now. Make sure we're angry, get better, and if you didn't like your game, get better tomorrow.

NOTES

The Checkers have allowed the opposition to score three or more consecutive goals in each of their last three games ... Charlotte's three-game winless streak (0-2-1) is their second-longest of the season (0-2-2 from Nov. 15-22) ... The Checkers out-shot Milwaukee 13-3 in the first period. It marked the fewest shots the Checkers have allowed in any period this season ... Milwaukee out-shot the Checkers 18-8 in the third, which marked the most shots the Checkers have allowed in any period this season ... This was the Checkers' second consecutive game giving up multiple-power play goals. They had allowed just one total power-play goal in their eight previous games ... Sourdif has a three-game goal streak for the first time in his career He had just two goals in his previous 13 games this season ... This was Milwaukee's first visit to Charlotte since April 10, 2016, when Charlotte was a member of the Western Conference. Future NHL All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros won that game for Milwaukee. Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick played in both games ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, Mackenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough and Sandis Vilmanis, defensemen Evan Nause and Mitch Vande Sompel, and goaltender Cooper Black.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.