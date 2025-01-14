Condors Raise over $20,000 for Cancer Warriors
January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced today that as a result of Saturday's live Condors Fighting Cancer Jersey Auction, $20,300 will be donated directly to 10 local pediatric cancer warriors through a partnership with Dignity Health and the Kern County Cancer Foundation. These 10 warriors, ranging in age from one to 16, have battled various forms of cancer recently and the money will directly benefit their treatment and expenses.
If you did not get a chance to bid on one of the jerseys post-game, there are still many great jerseys up for auction now via the Condors mobile app or by clicking the button below. Auction ends on Sunday evening. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3) and local cancer research with all of the money staying in Kern County.
