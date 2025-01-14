Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC
January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The boys are back in town.
After a two-game swing in Colorado, the Wranglers return home to play against the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at 7pm at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Matchup
The Wranglers are back in Calgary after going 0-2 against the Colorado Eagles in their double header.
The team still sits at the top of the Pacific Division and second in the league with a 23-12-1 record.
The Roadrunners enter with a 4-2 win against the San Diego Gulls and are sixth in the Pacific Division holding a 19-13-1 record.
Last time the teams met was in Calgary on Dec 5. and Dec 6. where the Wranglers took both contests by scores of 4-2 and 6-3.
Players to Watch
With the team's scoring leader Rory Kerins playing with the Flames, the Wranglers have a gap to fill.
Dryden Hunt led his team over the weekend double header, notching one a piece.
Hunt leads the charge with points (32) and 23 assists.
Egor Sokolov of Tucson leads his team in points (27) and has notched 13 goals.
How to Watch
GET TICKETS TO THE GAME!
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
